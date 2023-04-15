HDFC Bank logs 19 pc growth in net profit, proposes Rs 19 dividend

Chennai: Private sector HDFC Bank Ltd on Saturday said it had closed FY23 with a 19.3 per cent increase in net profit and the Board has proposed a dividend of Rs 19 per share.

The HDFC Bank said it had closed FY23 with a net profit of Rs 44,107.7 crore (previous year Rs 36,961.33 crore) on a total income of Rs 192,800.4 crore (Rs 157,263 crore).

Net revenues (net interest income plus other income) for the year ended March 31, 2023 were Rs 118,057.1 crore, as against Rs 101,519.5 crore for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The company’s provisions for FY23 stood at Rs 11,919.67 crore (Rs 15,061.83 crore).

While the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) as on 31.3.2023 stood at Rs 18,019.03 crore (Rs 16,140.96 crore) the net NPA as on that date was at Rs 4,368.43 crore (Rs 4.407.68 crore).

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 15, 2023, proposed a dividend of, 19.00 per share (Rs 15.50 per share).

The Bank’s total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines was at 19.3 per cent as on March 31, 2023 (18.9 per cent as on March 31, 2022) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.7 per cent which includes Capital Conservation Buffer of 2.5 per cent, and an additional requirement of 0.2 per cent on account of the Bank being identified as a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB), HDFC Bank said.