HDFC Bank standalone net profit rises 18 pc to Rs 10,342 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi: The country’s largest private sector HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 10,342.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by healthy non-interest income and fall in bad loans provisioning.

The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 8,758.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 40,651.60 crore in the October-December quarter of FY22, as against Rs 37,522.92 crore in the same period of FY21, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its non-interest income comprised nearly 31 per cent of net revenues at Rs 8,183.6 crore during Q3 FY22, up by about 10 per cent from a year ago.

Net interest income (interest earned minus interest expended) rose by 13 per cent to Rs 18,443.50 crore from Rs 16,317.60 crore.

The advances grew at 16.5 per cent reaching new heights driven through relationship management, digital offering and breadth of products. New liability relationships added during the quarter remained at all time high, the lender said.

Continued focus on deposits helped in maintenance of a healthy liquidity coverage ratio at 123 per cent, well above the regulatory requirements, which positions the bank favourably to capitalise on growth opportunities, it added.

On the asset quality side, there was a rise in bank’s bad loan proportion with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 1.26 per cent of the gross advances as of December 30, 2021 as against 0.81 per cent from year ago same period.

It was down sequentially from 1.35 per cent by the end of September 2021.

Net NPAs or bad loans too rose to 0.37 per cent year on year from 0.09 per cent, but down from 0.40 per cent sequentially.

Despite the increase in bad loan ratio, its provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 fell to Rs 2,994 crore, as against Rs 3,414.10 crore for the quarter ended December 2020.

The provisioning consisted of specific loan loss provisions of Rs 1,820.60 crore and general and other provisions of Rs 1,173.40 crore. Total provisions for Q3 FY22 included contingent provisions of nearly Rs 900 crore.

Bank’s total deposits grew by 13.8 per cent to Rs 1,445,918 crore as of December 31, 2021. Total advances rose by 16.5 per cent to Rs 1,260,863 crore.

On a consolidated basis, bank’s net profit was up by 21 per cent to Rs 10,591 crore in the December 2021 quarter, as against Rs 8,769 crore in the year-ago period.

Income (consolidated) rose to Rs 43,365 crore from Rs 39,839 crore.

“We added 294 branches and 16,852 people over the last 12 months and made other investments to position ourselves and capitalise on the growth opportunity. Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were Rs 9,851.10 crore, an increase of 14.9 per cent over Rs 8,574.80 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The cost to income ratio for the quarter was at 37 per cent,” HDFC Bank said in the filing.