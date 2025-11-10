‘He cannot be my husband’: Sunita’s new statement about Govinda

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been in the headlines for quite some time due to ongoing rumours about their marriage and possible separation. Despite being one of Bollywood’s most admired couples for decades, the duo has recently faced questions about their relationship after several reports hinted at a rift.

Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sunita opened up about her marriage and shared her honest thoughts about life with a superstar husband. She revealed that being a star’s wife is not easy and that it takes immense emotional strength.

“Govinda is a hero. He has spent more time with heroines than with his wife. It takes a very strong woman to be a star’s wife. You have to make your heart as hard as stone. It took me 38 years of marriage to realise it,” she said.

Sunita also made a bold statement, saying that while Govinda is a good son and brother, he has not been a good husband. When asked if she would want him as her husband again in her next life, she firmly said, “No. He can be my son, but not my husband.”

On Govinda’s Past Mistakes

Sunita admitted that both she and Govinda made mistakes in their younger days, but such behaviour is not right as one grows older. “When you are young, it’s fine to make mistakes. I have made them, and Govinda has made them too. But when you reach a certain age, those mistakes don’t look good. Why make them when you have a beautiful family, a wife, and wonderful children?” she explained.

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and kept their marriage private until after the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Their son, Yashvardhan, was born in 1997. Earlier this year, rumours of their separation spread after reports claimed Govinda was involved with a Marathi actress. However, the couple silenced the gossip by celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together at their Mumbai home.