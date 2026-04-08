He is the reason why I exist in this industry: Mrunal Thakur

Hyderabad: Mrunal Thakur, one of the most popular actresses in recent times, is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Dacoit. Amid the promotions, the actress made a heartfelt revelation that has caught everyone’s attention.

Do you know she recently called a Bollywood actor her “lucky charm”? Yes, Mrunal shared that Ranveer Singh played a key role in shaping her early career.

Speaking during a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal opened up about how her journey in Bollywood began after working with Ranveer in a commercial.

She said, “My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry in the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens, it was then that filmmakers started noticing me. That is how I give my credit to him. This man has really helped me. Such a positive person, he deserves all the success.”

The actress credited that one opportunity for changing her life and helping her enter the film industry.

“I didn’t see Ranveer Singh, I saw Hamza”

Mrunal also spoke highly of Ranveer’s performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where he plays the character Hamza.

Praising his acting, she said, “The acting was not surface level. It had depth and layers. I did not watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza, it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster. He can do everything.”

What’s next for Mrunal

On the work front, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Dacoit, where she stars alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10.