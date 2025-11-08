Hyderabad: Vijay Varma is one of Bollywood’s most talked-about stars today. Known for his intense performances, effortless charm, and bold choices in films, he continues to stay in the spotlight both for his work and personal life. From Gully Boy and Darlings to Mirzapur and Murder Mubarak, Vijay has built a reputation as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

His chemistry with Tamannaah Bhatia, their much-publicized relationship, and later breakup have also kept him constantly in the headlines, adding to his ever-growing buzz.

Vijay Varma’s Struggles to Stardom

But long before the fame, luxury, and red carpets, Vijay’s story looked very different. In a recently released promo from Rhea Chakraborty’s talk show, he revealed that he once worked selling SIM cards in Hyderabad. “I used to work for a mobile company,” he shared. “I was selling SIM cards and reported to a boss who had a big Nokia showroom. If I came back with three sales, he’d ask, ‘Where’s the fourth?’”

What made the moment unforgettable was his daring reply back then. With a laugh, Vijay recalled saying, “One day, I’ll put my photo in your Nokia showroom. I’ll be the brand ambassador.” Years later, he reflected on it with pride and humor. “Now I’ve become successful, but there is no Nokia,” he said, drawing laughter from the host.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Vijay struggled through several odd jobs from selling petrol cards to working in call centers before finding his calling in acting. A single clap during his first stage performance changed his life, leading him to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and eventually move to Mumbai.

Where He Stands Today

Today, Vijay Varma owns a beautiful sea-facing home in Juhu and continues to shine with acclaimed performances. He was recently seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and Murder Mubarak and will next appear in Ul Jalool Ishq, releasing on November 28, 2025.