Headmaster spends Rs 5L to fly govt school students to Bengaluru

The students spent two days in the city visiting educational and tourist hot spots before returning to Koppal

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 6:49 pm IST
Berappa Andagi, headmaster of government school spends rs 5 lakh to give students their first flight experience
Berappa Andagi, headmaster of government school spends Rs 5 lakh to give students their first flight experience

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming story, 24 students from a government school in Karnataka’s Koppal district went on their first-ever airplane ride to Bengaluru, courtesy of the headmaster who funded their trip.

Advertisement

The students spent two days in the city visiting educational and tourist hot spots before returning to Koppal, making it a memorable journey for all of them.

According to local media, the school headmaster, Birappa Andagi, reportedly spent Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket to sponsor the educational trip for students and teachers from the Bahadurbandi village.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

A video captured the excitement of students and teachers, many of whom were experiencing their first flight. The educational trip to Bengaluru turned long-held dreams into reality, highlighting how education can uplift and inspire young minds.

The move received widespread recognition, as the headmaster’s actions gave the students an opportunity to learn beyond textbooks and experience the world outside, while also providing a memorable journey.

In a similar incident, Air India Express provided children from the “Masti ki Patshala” programme an opportunity to tour various destinations across Jharkhand.

Memory Khan Seminar

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st December 2025 6:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button