Headmaster spends Rs 5L to fly govt school students to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming story, 24 students from a government school in Karnataka’s Koppal district went on their first-ever airplane ride to Bengaluru, courtesy of the headmaster who funded their trip.

The students spent two days in the city visiting educational and tourist hot spots before returning to Koppal, making it a memorable journey for all of them.

According to local media, the school headmaster, Birappa Andagi, reportedly spent Rs 5 lakh from his own pocket to sponsor the educational trip for students and teachers from the Bahadurbandi village.

A video captured the excitement of students and teachers, many of whom were experiencing their first flight. The educational trip to Bengaluru turned long-held dreams into reality, highlighting how education can uplift and inspire young minds.

The move received widespread recognition, as the headmaster’s actions gave the students an opportunity to learn beyond textbooks and experience the world outside, while also providing a memorable journey.

In a similar incident, Air India Express provided children from the “Masti ki Patshala” programme an opportunity to tour various destinations across Jharkhand.