Headmaster suspended for submitting ‘forged’ pictures of renovation work at school

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2026 12:25 pm IST
Representational image

Ballia: The in-charge headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly submitting forged, computerised photographs of paint and renovation work of the school building, officials said on Saturday, January 17.

Disciplinary action has been ordered against Shashi Kant Gautam, with charges of indiscipline and financial irregularities also levelled against him.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Kumar Singh said the in-charge headmaster of the government primary school in Duttpur village of the Maniyar education block in Ballia was suspended with immediate effect on Friday.

In a meeting of the District Task Force held on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Development Officer Ojaswi Raj, Gautam allegedly submitted forged computerised photographs of the school building’s paint and renovation work.

This constitutes indiscipline and financial irregularity and gross negligence and indifference towards his duties and responsibilities, the district education officer said on Saturday.

Ram Pratap Singh, the Block Education Officer of Nagra, has been appointed as the inquiry officer in the case and he has been directed to submit a report on the matter within 15 days, he said.

