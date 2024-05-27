Heads of state from Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE to visit China

The leaders were invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2024 12:51 pm IST
Heads of state from Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE to visit China
Chinese flag

Beijing: Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1.

The leaders, invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement was made on Monday by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th May 2024 12:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button