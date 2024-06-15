Video: Hyderabad man attacked with knives, sticks in full public view dies

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man died after he was attacked by a group of people close to a bustling main road in Asifnagar, Hyderabad, on Thursday, June 13. The man who was rushed to the hospital succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The man was being chased down by a group of men wielding knives and other weapons. He was continuously stabbed in the chest, stomach and neck. The murder is suspected to be a plotted revenge.

The attack was carried out in full public view and people even captured the incident on their mobile phones.

A man was murdered in Balapur by unidentified individuals who are suspected to have used sharp weapons.

Following the attack, the man managed to reach his brother’s shop where he collapsed in a pool of blood.

Identified as Mohammed Qutubuddin, a furniture polisher from Gangabowli, Hyderabad, the man was reportedly involved in a murder in 2023 and was arrested in the case. He was recently let out on bail.

Police suspect that the family of the victim killed in 2023 could have plotted the murder to seek revenge. A case was booked based on Qutbuddin’s brother’s complaint and the accused have been identified as Syed Imran, Taher and Aman, family members of the man allegedly killed by Qutbuddin.