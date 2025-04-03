Islamabad: After the massive global success of his comeback drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa is back, this time as a storyteller and producer with Parwarish, a drama he described as “close to his heart.”

The beloved Mayi Ri duo, Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri are coming back as leads in Parwarish. And now, the premiere date and timings of the drama are out.

The upcoming Pakistani drama is all set to premiere on April 7th, airing every Monday and Tuesday at 8 PM on ARY Digital. For Indian audiences, the drama will be available on YouTube, with its exact release time yet to be confirmed, most likely around 8:30 PM.

Helmed by acclaimed director Meesam Naqvi (Betiyaan, Mayi Ri, Hasrat) and penned by theatre artist-turned-writer Kiran Siddiqui in her first television script, Parwarish boasts a stellar cast, including Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Arshad Mehmood, Shamim Hilali, Saman Ansari, and Saad Zameer.

Fahad Mustafa took to Instagram to share the first teaser as few days ago, expressing his excitement under the banner of Big Bang Entertainment.

“After the overwhelming love for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, we bring you Parwarish—a story that’s not just a drama but a heartfelt journey,” Mustafa wrote. “This project is incredibly special to me, not just as a producer but as a storyteller. The dedication, passion, and artistry we’ve poured into Parwarish make it truly unique. Let’s create magic once again!”

With Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum setting a high benchmark, fans are eager to see what Fahad Mustafa delivers next with Parwarish. Will this drama live up to the expectations? Only time will tell!