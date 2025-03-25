Fahad Mustafa’s next Pakistani drama after Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Islamabad: After the massive global success of his comeback drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa is back with another gripping project. However, this time, he steps into the role of a storyteller and producer with Parwarish, a drama he describes as “close to his heart.”

Taking to Instagram, Fahad Mustafa shared the first teaser of Parwarish, backed by his production house, Big Bang Entertainment.

“After the overwhelming love for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, we bring you Parwarish, a story that’s not just a drama but a heartfelt journey,” Mustafa wrote. “This project is incredibly special to me, not just as a producer but as a storyteller. The dedication, passion, and artistry we’ve poured into Parwarish make it truly unique. Let’s create magic once again!”

Directed by renowned filmmaker Meesam Naqvi (Betiyaan, Mayi Ri, Hasrat), Parwarish is penned by theatre artist-turned-writer Kiran Siddiqui in her first television script. The drama reunites the beloved Mayi Ri pair, Aina Asif and Samar Abbas Jafri, alongside veteran actors Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Arshad Mehmood, Shamim Hilali, Saman Ansari, and Saad Zameer.

Parwarish is set to premiere soon on ARY Digital. However, the official release date is yet to be announced.