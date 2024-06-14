Hyderabad: Man attacked with sticks, knives in broad daylight

Hyderabad: A man is battling for his life after he was brutally attacked by a group of people at Asifnagar on Thursday late night.

The man, identified as Mohd Qutubuddin alais Khudoos, was cornered by a few people who chased him and attacked him with knives and sticks on the busy Asifnagar road in broad daylight.

The attack was carried out in full public view and people even captured the incident on their mobile phones.

After he was thrashed, people shifted the man to a local private hospital in Hyderabad.

Senior police officials visited the scene and hospital and recorded the statement of the injured person’s family members.