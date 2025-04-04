More direct flights begin operations from Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) which is also known as Hyderabad airport has welcomed back Cathay Pacific’s direct flights to Hong Kong.

The flights will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. The move provides travelers with more options for international journeys.

Improved travel options

The resumed route strengthens Cathay Pacific’s presence in India. The airline is now serving five major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

For the direct flights from Hyderabad airport, the airline will use Airbus A330-300 aircraft featuring both premium and economy cabins for the Hyderabad-Hong Kong sector.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, highlighted the route’s significance. He said, “The direct service creates important links for business travelers and tourists while opening new cargo opportunities for time-sensitive shipments like pharmaceuticals and fresh produce.”

More direct flights from Hyderabad airport to international destinations likely

The airport is going to get more direct flights to various international destinations soon.

Currently, the airport operates direct flights to various international destinations including UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UK and Germany.

Soon, the list is likely to be expanded to include destinations like Hanoi, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Paris, Australia, Krabi, Jakarta and Denpasar.