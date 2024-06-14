Hyderabad: Dhar gang on prowl, gives sleepless nights to residents, cops

Hyderabad: The gang, known for swift raids and aggressive tactics, had been wreaking havoc across Hayatnagar, Vanasthalipuram, RC Puram, and Ameenpur neighborhoods for several weeks.

Caught on surveillance cameras, the masked individuals of the Dhar gang strike homes between midnight and 4 am, stealing valuables and leaving chaos in their wake. Alerted by the escalating threat, Rachakonda police ramped up their vigilance, intensifying night patrols and issuing warnings to residents.

Hailing from the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, the Dhar gang had expanded their operations across various districts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, employing a sophisticated network to evade law enforcement. Known for its illegal arms trade and smuggling activities, the Dhar region contributed to the gang’s arsenal and strategies.

The gang meticulously scouts target locations during the day, uses nearby jungles for cover, and relies on shared autorickshaws for unsuspicious movement. They avoid direct entry points by scaling compound walls and resort to violence when faced with resistance from homeowners during break-ins.