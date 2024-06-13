Inspector of CCS Hyderabad held for accepting Rs 3 lakh bribe

Sudhakar had demands Rs 15 lakh for doing an official favour. After accepting an advance of Rs 5 lakh, he gets caught while accepting Rs 3 lakh more.
Chamakuri Sudhakar, Inspector of Police, Team-7, Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Central Crime Station (CCS), Detective Department, Hyderabad City, arrested by the aanti-corruption bureau Hyderabad city unit-2 on Thursday evening.

Hyderabad: An inspector of police working in the economic offences wing of the central crime station’s (CCS) detective department was caught red-handed by the officers of Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB), while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh on Thursday evening.

The accused officer, Chamakuri Sudhakar, had demanded Rs 5 lakh from one Mani Ranga Swamy, a resident of Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad, in return for helping him in the investigation of a case registered against him in the CCS, Hyderabad.

According to ACB Hyderabad unit-2, initially Sudhakar had demanded Rs 15 lakh, and had already received an advance payment of Rs 5 lakh. He was caught while accepting another Rs 3 lakh.

The bribe amount was recovered from his bag. The currency yielded positive results to the chemical test.

He was arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally courts, and the investigation was on.

Call toll-free number 1064

Telangana ACB has advised the people to contact the toll-free number 1064 in case of the demand of bribe by any public servant.

