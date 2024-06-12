Telangana cop escapes ACB arrest for bribery

Thane: A manhunt has been launched in the district for a policeman who allegedly ran away when Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials tried to arrest him in a bribery case on Wednesday, June 12.

Police `naik’ (constable) Neelkant Subashrao Khadke, attached to Nizampura police station at Bhiwandi, allegedly demanded a bribe from a man against whom a case under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) had been registered, said an ACB release here.

Khadke allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for not arresting him. The amount was brought down to Rs 29,000 after negotiations.

The man, in the meantime, lodged a complaint with the ACB, which on Tuesday laid a trap at the Nizampura police station.

When the complainant met Khadke, the policeman took him to the Aadarsha Park locality on a two-wheeler and allegedly accepted the bribe amount there.

When he returned to the police station and spotted ACB personnel nearby, Khadke tried to flee.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Vishal Jadhav caught up with him and pinned him down, but the accused pushed him, causing the senior official injury, and fled.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant IPC provisions was registered against Khadke, and a search is on for him, the release said.