Telangana official caught taking Rs 45K bribe by ACB

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths of Telangana caught an Assistant Director of the District Industries Centre, Office of Integrate Collectorate Office when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 45,000 from a man for doing official work.

The officer, K Venkata Narsi Reddy, demanded the bribe amount from Kethavath Ramesh to inspect a tipper vehicle purchased for Rs 53 lakhs under TSPRIDE scheme extended to Dalit community.

On a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught Narsi Reddy when he accepted the bribe amount.

A case has been booked against him and he has been produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases Nampally.