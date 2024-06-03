Actress Hema arrested in Bengaluru rave party drugs case

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actress Hema, affectionately called “Hema aunty” by her fans for her character roles, has been arrested in connection with the rave party in Bengaluru last month, where drugs were allegedly consumed.

The sleuths of Bengaluru central crime branch had served her notices twice, to appear before them for questioning in the alleged drugs case. She, however, failed to appear before the police citing health issues.

She was reportedly taken into custody when she appeared before the investigating police agency on Monday, June 3, after failing to appear before them on May 27 and June 1.

After the raid on the farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where the rave party was held on May 22, 86 people had tested positive for drug use. Following this, Hema released a video clarifying that she was at a farmhouse in Hyderabad and urged the viewers not to believe the rumours about her getting caught in the rave party.

During the raid, the Anti-Narcotics wing of Bengaluru police found many people partying there including two Tollywood actresses namely Hema and Ashi Roy.

Hema has acted in around 200 films as a character artist in Telugu and other South Indian languages. She has been grappling with controversies quite serially, whether it is during the elections to the Movie Artists Association (MAA), or her alleged involvement in the consumption of drugs.