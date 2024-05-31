Hyderabad: Kushaiguda PS officers held for taking Rs 3 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: Anti Corruption Bureau officials nabbed two police officers under Rachakonda commissionerate and private persons for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a person.

Among those arrested are Kushaiguda PS sub-inspector Shaik Shafi and circle inspector G Veera Swamy. They, through a private person Upender, demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from Singireddy Bharat Reddy for official favour in a case registered against him.

The bribe amount was recovered from the possession of Upender. The arrested were produced before ACB court Nampally.