Telangana cop caught taking Rs 50K bribe

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 9:58 pm IST
Telangana cop caught taking Rs 50K bribe
Telangana cop caught taking Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant commandant of Telangana State Special Police, 10th Battalion was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Officer V Narasimha Swamy, assistant commandant of 10th Battalion, TSSP, was caught when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 through a retired ARSI, Abdul Wahab, from the complainant Balaiah of 10th Battalion TSSP for showing him favour in an oral enquiry ordered against Balaiah.

Also Read
Telangana cop escapes ACB arrest for bribery

The ACB arrested Narasimha Swamy and Abdul Wahab, both of them were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

MS Education Academy

In another, instance of corruption in Telangana, a policeman allegedly ran away when Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials tried to arrest him in a bribery case on Wednesday, June 12.

Police `naik’ (constable) Neelkant Subashrao Khadke, attached to Nizampura police station at Bhiwandi, allegedly demanded a bribe from a man against whom a case under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) had been registered, said an ACB release here.

Khadke allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for not arresting him. The amount was brought down to Rs 29,000 after negotiations.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2024 9:58 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button