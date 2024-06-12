Telangana cop caught taking Rs 50K bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant commandant of Telangana State Special Police, 10th Battalion was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Officer V Narasimha Swamy, assistant commandant of 10th Battalion, TSSP, was caught when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 through a retired ARSI, Abdul Wahab, from the complainant Balaiah of 10th Battalion TSSP for showing him favour in an oral enquiry ordered against Balaiah.

The ACB arrested Narasimha Swamy and Abdul Wahab, both of them were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court Hyderabad. The case is under investigation.

In another, instance of corruption in Telangana, a policeman allegedly ran away when Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials tried to arrest him in a bribery case on Wednesday, June 12.

Police `naik’ (constable) Neelkant Subashrao Khadke, attached to Nizampura police station at Bhiwandi, allegedly demanded a bribe from a man against whom a case under IPC Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) had been registered, said an ACB release here.

Khadke allegedly demanded Rs 30,000 for not arresting him. The amount was brought down to Rs 29,000 after negotiations.