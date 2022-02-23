Health Hero: Hyderabad student gets invited to UK Parliament

Hyderabad: Sai Ram Pillarisetti, a youngster from Hyderabad, was invited as a “Health hero” to the UK house of Parliament to meet with MPs on public health problems.

Pillarisetti, who is currently pursuing his final year of MBBS at the University of Lancashire in the United Kingdom was invited to discuss vaccination equality and the need for foreign aid.

He is the youngest medical student to take part in the involvement session at the UK Houses of Parliament on February 22nd, which was organised by UNICEF.

Addressing the gathering, Sai Ram stated that just 12% of people in low-income nations had received at least one vaccination shot, compared to 90% of those in high-income countries.

“It is really commendable in this regard that the Government of India started the World’s largest immunisation push,” he remarked.

According to the final-year MBBS student at the UK Houses of Parliament, the best way to prevent the virus is to assure vaccine equality as soon as possible.

Aside from the student, a general practitioner, Dr Phillip Heywood, a hospital consultant, Dr Alexa Vardy, and a nurse, Helen Bridges, were also invited to the Houses of Parliament last evening.