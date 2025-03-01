Health infrastructure being developed in Old City: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi on Saturday, March 1 said that the health infrastructure is being developed in the Old City

“In 2026, the Princess Esra Hospital and Owaisi Hospital will complete 30 years. On this occasion, free surgeries for cataract, free Out Patient Services, free in Patient service,” he said, adding that Princess Esra hospital in Hyderabad’s Moghalpura will get an Oncology department.

Owaisi claimed that the Arogyasri scheme in Telangana was implemented by former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekhar Reddy after he gave a representation to the CM. “Now the amounts covered under the Arogyasri scheme have increased due to representation from the AIMIM, similarly the minority ministry was established in Telangana following a representation by the party,” he claimed.

The Chandryangutta MLA further said that the minority commission in Telangana was formed after a representation was given to the government by the AIMIM. He further claimed that the socially and economically backward Muslims were given reservation in Telangana based on the demands of Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi.

“The Nizamia Tibbi Hospital at Charminar is undergoing refurbishment at a cost of ₹82 crore, while new hospitals are being built in SRT Colony, Dabeerpura, and Golconda. Additionally, a 100-bed hospital is under construction in Bandlaguda, within the Chandrayangutta constituency,” said the AIMIM floor leader.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the 67th foundation day of the AIMIM, he said that the hospital in Barkas is being expanded, adding that the Old City has the most number of Basti Dawakhanas.

Infrastructure development in Old City

Speaking of development on the educational front, Owaisi said, “Schools are being developed at various levels. Chanchalguda Educational Campus, Falanuma Educational Campus, Golconda Educational Campus and more.” He said that IT towers are being constructed in Malakpet and Maheshwaram.

He further said that road widening works are being taken up at Rs 200 crore for the Old City Metro project, adding that the largest metro hub will be set up in Chadrayangutta. Owaisi said that the Old City Metro project is only an expansion of metro to other parts of the city since Malakpet already has a metro station.

“Flyovers are being built in Bahadurpura. It is the second longest flyover in Hyderabad and will be named after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,” he added.

Speaking of infrastructure development, Owaisi said, “The Quli Qutb Shah Stadium will be renovated as per international standards. Similar facilities are being developed in Moghalpura, along with swimming pools in Bhadurpura.”

He said the Telangana government has taken up the Charminar Pedestrianisation project, which aims at reducing traffic congestion around Charminar.

“Parking lots are being constructed at various places in the Old City. The Mahabub Chowk aka Murghi Chowk is being renovated,” Owaisi stressed, shunting other political parties for alleging that no development is being done in Old City. “Those who say that no development is being done in Hyderabad’s Old City, I challenge them to visit any other old city in other states and make a comparison. In most cities, Muslim localities are being neglected,” he remarked.

He said that governments in other states are targeting mosques and closing them down, women are targeted over hijab, and they are being barred from educational institutions. Owaisi said that people in Hyderabad are protected from such incidents due to the strong presence of the AIMIM.