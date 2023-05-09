Heatwave across Telangana for the next 10 days

Hyderabad: After scattered rains leading to humidity across Telangana including on Tuesday, a solid heatwave has been predicted to take over the state from Wednesday.

According to the weather forecast by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 degrees to 44 degrees, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 26 degrees to 29 degrees.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 37 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius over the temperature for the next 3 days.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at isolated places up to Wednesday. Thereafter, dry weather is expected.