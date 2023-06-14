Heatwave grips Hyderabad as monsoon in Telangana likely to be delayed

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana are currently experiencing a scorching heatwave due to a delay in the onset of the monsoon in the state. Recently, Skymet forecasted a delay in the monsoon by approximately four weeks.

As the uncertainty over the arrival of monsoon in the state continues, the residents of Hyderabad are bracing themselves for an extended period of heatwave.

In recent days, Hyderabad has witnessed high maximum temperatures. On Tuesday, the city witnessed temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius. Areas such as Asifnagar recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius, while Shaikpet experienced a scorching 39.7 degrees Celsius. Several other localities including Charminar, Maredpally, Bahadurpura, Saidabad, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, and Nampally also registered temperatures above 39 degrees Celsius.

The impact of delay in monsoon in Telangana is also visible in other districts of the state. Amongst the entire Telangana, Kumuram Bheem recorded the highest maximum temperature, reaching a scorching 44.8 degrees Celsius.

Recently, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that the city will experience heatwave conditions till June 17. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for the city.