Heatwave grips Telangana, mercury soars to 46 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions gripped many parts of Telangana, with the maximum temperature reaching 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 3. At least 12 districts recorded temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius, significantly higher than the normal of 41.3 degrees Celsius. Nizamabad was the hottest place on Sunday, with the mercury touching 46 degrees Celsius.

Nalgonda, Nirmal and Siddipet districts followed closely at 45.9 degrees Celsius, shows data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TDPS). Adilabad and Peddapalli districts recorded maximum temperatures of 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Kamareddy and Kumuram Bheem districts reported 45.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the daily weather report of the Society, Jagtial and Khammam districts saw maximum temperatures of 45.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Suryapet district at 45.5 degrees Celsius and Mancherial district at 45.1 degrees Celsius. Barring Hyderabad, all districts in Telangana recorded maximum temperatures above 42.6 degrees Celsius in this ongoing heatwave.

Hyderabad records lowest maximum temp amid heatwave

Hyderabad recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 42.5 degrees Celsius. As per data from the TDPS, heatwave conditions prevailed in 26 mandals (blocks). Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, issued a thunderstorm warning for Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts for the night on the same day.

The Meteorological Centre also forecasted lightning with maximum surface wind speeds of 40–50 kmph. Light thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with maximum surface wind speeds of 30–40 kmph, were predicted for the districts of Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Siddipet, Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad.

Also Read Fee reimbursement: KTR accuses Telangana CM of betraying 14 lakh students

Don’t panic, heatwave in May can be managed: IMD

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers were are also likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana for the next week. According to the Meteorological Centre, there will be no large change in maximum temperatures during the next two days; thereafter, a gradual fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is expected during the subsequent three days. Authorities have urged people not to panic over the May heat but to stay prepared and safe.

They said the heat conditions expected in May can be managed effectively with awareness and simple precautions. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, some regions may see above-normal temperatures.