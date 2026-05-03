Fee reimbursement: KTR accuses Telangana CM of betraying 14 lakh students

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, April 3, attacked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for what he called betraying nearly 14 lakh students from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and minority communities over fee reimbursement.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he alleged that grave injustice was being meted out to the students.

KTR stated that government order (GO) no 7 is a “dark and deliberate attempt” to dismantle the fee reimbursement scheme, which has been a crucial support system enabling access to higher education for economically weaker sections.

The GO reportedly allows educational institutions to collect fees from students pending reimbursement approval.

He stated that the move would effectively deprive lakhs of poor students of higher education opportunities and push their future into uncertainty. KTR demanded the immediate withdrawal of GO 7 and called upon the Chief Minister to issue a public apology to the student community.

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Reimbursement dues nearly Rs 10,000 crore: KTR

Highlighting the financial distress in the education sector, KTR pointed out that the state government has failed to clear fee reimbursement dues amounting to nearly Rs 10,000 crore over the past two-and-a-half years. He noted that this has severely impacted over 2,500 educational institutions, with colleges struggling to function and students facing difficulties in accessing certificates and continuing their education.

KTR further criticised the government for misleading stakeholders through committees, token releases, and delayed assurances instead of addressing the core issue of pending dues.

Recalling the origins of the scheme, he said that the fee reimbursement programme was introduced by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and was effectively continued and strengthened in Telangana by K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) to ensure inclusive access to education.

The BRS leader questioned the intent of the current government in weakening such a vital welfare initiative.

KTR also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of residential educational institutions and alleged administrative negligence in ensuring basic facilities for students.

Warning of statewide protests, he stated that BRS will not remain a silent spectator if the government continues to undermine the future of students. “If the student community is forced to take to the streets, the government will be held accountable for the consequences,” he cautioned.

The BRS working president reiterated the party’s demand for the immediate release of pending dues and withdrawal of GO 7 in the interest of protecting the future of lakhs of students across Telangana.