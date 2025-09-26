Heavy rain alert in Hyderabad: IT firms advised to adopt WFH

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday issued an advisory to IT companies here to consider the work from home option for their employees to avoid traffic congestion, following the heavy rainfall alert issued by the India Meteorological Department.

According to the Met Department weather bulletin, moderate to heavy rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ( 40 to 50 KMPH) are very likely to occur in the city on Friday and Saturday.

It expects water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

The Met Department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda districts of Telangana