Heavy rain forecast for parts of Andhra Pradesh till Sunday

Amaravati: The Met department forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Godavari river region for three days from Friday to Sunday due to a cyclonic circulation, an official said.

After Sunday, the rainfall is expected to reduce, the official said, adding light rainfall could occur for a further two days till Tuesday.

“Because of a trough and wind confluence, strong thunderstorms mainly,” said the official, adding that severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occur around this time of the year.

On Thursday, the Met department said a cyclonic circulation from Bangladesh and neighbourhood till north coastal Andhra Pradesh, across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, which was lying 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Likewise, it observed that the trough from north interior Tamil Nadu to the Konkan region shifted across south Tamil Nadu to north Konkan region, over coastal and interior Karnataka and Goa above a mean sea level of 0.9 km.

Meanwhile, the wind confluence moving over the Godavari river basin on Thursday was observed to be moving more towards the state on Friday with a high likelihood of causing heavy rains, thunderstorms and hailstorms in the Godavari river area and coastal AP.

Consequently, Alluri Seetharama Raju district authorities have suspended all boating activities at Gandiposamma ferry points.

On Friday, Amaravati, Vijayawada, Tadepalli and other places in the capital region saw cloudy conditions with light rain in some places.