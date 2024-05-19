Heavy rain in south TN, dams under surveillance in Kanyakumari

Chennai: Heavy rain lashed the south Tamil Nadu areas and dams were under surveillance in the Kanyakumari district, said officials on Sunday.

The Fire and Rescue Department has also geared up for any potential rescue operation.

Kanyakumari district Fire Officer Sathyakumar while speaking to IANS said, “The fire and rescue department is prepared to carry out any rescue operations if there is any flooding and to relocate people.”

He also called upon people not to go near water bodies as also to be on guard during power failure as this could be due to electric lines getting snapped. The officer said that in case of a power outage, people should immediately inform the local electricity office and also inform the fire and rescue services.

Nine dams in Kanyakumari district are under constant surveillance and some dams will be opened if there is a heavy flow of water into these dams.

The Meteorological Department has also informed the people to regularly follow the updates being given by the department on the current weather position.