Heavy rains lash Karnataka: Waterlogging, traffic chaos ensue

Bengaluru: Heavy rains disrupted normal life in the northern and coastal Karnataka on Thursday, with the overflowing rivers in the region submerging many bridges, halting the movement of people, while homes were also inundated in several areas.

The rains have affected Mangaluru, Udupi, Dharwad, Karwar, Bagalkot, Gadag, and Chikkamagaluru districts. A cloudy atmosphere has prevailed in Bengaluru since the morning.

An incident of a man being washed away by rainwater in a gutter has been reported from Hubballi. The man has been identified as Hussain, and preliminary reports suggest he slipped and fell into the gutter. Authorities have launched search operations for him.

The district administration of Karwar has declared a holiday for government-run kindergarten anganwadis, as well as primary and high schools.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the district, and precautionary measures have been initiated by authorities.

The incessant rains have resulted in waterlogging, with many houses inundated. Rainwater has also submerged the district hospital in Karwar city. As rainwater mixed with sewage, inpatients had to spend the entire night with stinking water inundating the wards. Authorities shifted them to a drier location in the morning after water levels receded. The Karwar RTC bus depot was also inundated, bringing bus movement to a halt.

At least four bridges in the Gadag district have been submerged. Many villages in the Dharwad district are waterlogged. The Bennihalla River is overflowing, causing concern among authorities as it affects 56 villages across six taluks in Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts.

Heavy rains are lashing Chikkamagaluru district, significantly affecting normal life. The authorities have also stated that significant agricultural land has been inundated and farmers are distraught, fearing losing their jowar and sugarcane crops.

Recently, normal life in Bengaluru was disrupted following heavy rains. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated on May 30 that for the first time in the last 125 years, Karnataka has recorded the highest rainfall in the month of May, with 28 districts having received rainfall above the normal average.

“There is no shortage of funds for providing relief for rain-related damage. Under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), more than Rs 1,000 crore is available across various districts. Guidelines have already been issued for providing relief in case of damage to houses due to heavy rains. Relief must be provided immediately. To prevent casualties in cases such as landslides, precautionary measures must be taken, including the evacuation of residents from vulnerable areas,” he said.