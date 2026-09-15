Heavy rains fail to stop devotees at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal

Hyderabad: Despite heavy rains in Hyderabad, Khairatabad Ganesh pandal witnessed a massive rush of devotees on Monday, September 14. The 69-ft-tall Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapathi attracted large crowds.

Throughout the day, devotees continued to arrive. The Ganesh Utsav Committee along with the local police arranged queue lines to regulate the movement of visitors.

Police personnel and railway police were also deployed near the level crossing close to Khairatabad Metro station. The deployment was made in view of the heavy crowd gathered at the location.

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Members of Padmashali Sangham celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by offering a specially crafted tribute to the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

The offering included a 75-foot Kanduva, a Jandhyam and a Garika mala made of durva grass. The Sangham presented the offering for the fifth consecutive year.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his spouse also visited the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal and attended the first pooja at the venue during their visit.