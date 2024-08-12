Heavy rains in Yemen lead to 61 deaths; Saudi extends support

Sanaa: The death toll from recent heavy rains and floods in Yemen climbed to 61, according to a statement by the Executive Unit for the Management of Displaced Persons Camps in Yemen.

The latest casualties were reported in the country’s northeastern province of Marib, where four displaced persons lost their lives and 20 others were injured due to severe weather conditions, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement released on Sunday.

It added that more than 7,000 displaced families have been affected by the heavy rain, winds, and lightning in Marib.

The statement noted that 2,973 families have been completely impacted, while 4,206 families have suffered partial damage across 41 camps and sites of internally displaced people in Marib.

Severe flooding in Yemen has caused widespread devastation.

According to a report released on Sunday by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen, the UN agency said that torrential rains have affected 34,260 families, with displaced persons bearing the brunt of the impact.

As the situation worsens, Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology has issued warnings to citizens throughout the country, urging them to avoid watercourses and exercise caution. The centre forecasts continued heavy rainfall, floods, and strong winds, particularly in the highlands and western and southern regions of the country.

On Thursday, the Yemeni government called for international support to help address the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods.

Saudi Arabia provides emergency aid to flood-hit Yemen

Saudi Arabia launched an emergency humanitarian aid operation to assist victims of severe flooding and heavy rainfall that impacted various areas in war-ravaged Yemen during the past few days.

According to a press statement released by Yemen’s state-run Saba news agency, the assistance, through the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, was specifically directed towards affected areas in Hajjah, Hodeidah, and Taiz.

The aid package comprises 5,535 food baskets, 1,580 tents, and 1,356 shelter bags, reports Xinhua news agency.

The humanitarian aid is expected to benefit approximately 46,825 individuals across the affected areas in Yemen, addressing urgent food and shelter requirements for those displaced or adversely affected by the natural disaster, according to the statement.