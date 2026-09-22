Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, IMD issues red alert in 8 districts

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 22, prompting the Chief Minister to put the administration on alert. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued a red alert for eight districts in Telangana from Wednesday.

Telangana weather enthusiast T Balaji took to X to warn of intense rainfall across various parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

He said, “Areas including Alwal, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Bowenpally, SEC-BAD, Himayatnagar, Khairthabad, Musheerabad, OU, Amberpet, Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Tank Bund, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Charminar and nearby areas during 5.30 pm and 7 pm.”

INTENSE RAIN ALERT FOR HYDERABAD CITY – 5.10 PM UPDATE ⚠️⛈️



Ongoing INTENSE RAINS across below mentioned areas to further spread across various parts of North, Central, East, South Hyderabad City in next 2hrs ⛈️



Areas including Alwal, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram,… https://t.co/FPydJ0d2dj — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 22, 2026

He also said that other areas in the city would experience isolated thunderstorms.

CM’s instructions for official machinery

The Chief Minister instructed the Commissioners of the three Municipal Corporations in the greater Hyderabad region, HYDRAA, and police commissioners to work in coordination and monitor the situation.

The civic authorities have been asked to take immediate measures to prevent waterlogging on main roads, junctions, and residential colonies.

The CM also instructed the Energy Department to ensure there are no power outages. The Traffic Police wing has also been directed to take proactive measures to prevent traffic congestion.

Red alert in other districts

The IMD, Hyderabad, has issued a red alert for multiple districts in Telangana. It has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 204.5 mm, between Wednesday, September 23, and Friday, September 25.

The red alert specifically covers the districts of Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

In addition to the warning, the IMD has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall (ranging between 64.4 mm and 204.5 mm) for isolated places in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon and Siddipet districts.