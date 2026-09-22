Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, red alert for many Telangana dists

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a red alert warning for multiple districts in Telangana even as heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 22.

IMD Hyderabad has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 204.5 mm of rainfall, between Wednesday, September 23, and Friday, September 25.

The red alert specifically covers the districts of Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

In addition to the warning, the IMD has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall (ranging between 64.4 mm and 204.5 mm) across several regions from Tuesday, September 22, to Sunday, September 27.

INTENSE RAIN ALERT FOR HYDERABAD CITY – 5.10 PM UPDATE ⚠️⛈️



Ongoing INTENSE RAINS across below mentioned areas to further spread across various parts of North, Central, East, South Hyderabad City in next 2hrs ⛈️



Areas including Alwal, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram,… https://t.co/FPydJ0d2dj — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) September 22, 2026

Telangana weather enthusiast T Balaji took to X to warn of intense rainfall across various parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday evening.

He said, “Areas including Alwal, Balanagar, Qutbullapur, Gajularamaram, Malkajgiri, Kapra, Bowenpally, SEC-BAD, Himayatnagar, Khairthabad, Musheerabad, OU, Amberpet, Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Tank Bund, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Charminar and nearby areas during 5.30 pm and 7 pm.”

He also said that other areas in the city would experience isolated thunderstorms.