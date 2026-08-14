Heavy rains to lash Telangana districts on Indepedence Day

Hyderabad: Heavy rains are likely to lash the northern and eastern parts of Telangana on Saturday, August 15, according to weather enthusiast T Bajali.

The low-pressure areas in Madhya Pradesh will cause rains in Telangana, with districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar likely to receive heavy showers.

On Friday, August 14, scattered rains are expected in the state as well.

Dear people of Telangana



NOTE :-



Tomorrow I.e on August 15, there will be again ONE DAY INCREASE IN RAINS in Telangana especially in North, East TG districts (Erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar) due to LPA in Madhya Pradesh – WIDESPREAD MODERATE RAINS expected in… https://t.co/5pccVoASeO — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 14, 2026

Also Read Monsoon deficit may dip as IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains

On August 12, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast rains in the city on Friday as well. The forecast meant that the state’s rain deficit could be improved. It predicted thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Telangana.

The city witnessed 304 mm of rain against the normal of 346.8 mm so far in the current monsoon. The rains are likely to improve the water levels in the reservoirs across the state.