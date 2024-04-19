Heavy rains with strong winds wreak havoc across Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city’s outskirts on Friday, causing a four-hour traffic jam on the Srisailam highway between Thumulur and Kandukur. The heavy rain, coupled with lightning and gusty winds, caused a few trees to fall on the highway which the police had to clear to free up traffic.

Rains with thunderstorms and strong winds also lashed several parts of Siddipet, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Sangareddy districts; rendering the paddy brought by the farmers to paddy procurement centers (PPC) wet.

In Somarampet, Ratnagiripally, Nemaligutta thanda, and Banjepally villages of Kamareddy district, hailstorms damaged standing crops like paddy and maize, and the paddy brought to PPCs turned wet.

Similar crop losses were seen in Dichpally, Indelwai, Darpalli, and Sirikonda mandals in Nizamabad district, where rains coupled with strong winds damaged the crops.

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Siddipet district, damaging mango orchards in Koheda mandal harvested paddy brought to Dubbak Agricultural Market yard by the farmers. Two buffaloes were also critically injured in Basvapur village when a cattle shed collapsed due to the rain.

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who visited the market yard, has demanded that the state government procure the paddy damaged by the rains.

Parts of Sangareddy district including Zaheerabad town, Kohir, and Jharasangam witnessed rains on Friday. The low-lying colonies of Zaheerabad town were also inundated with rainwater.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rains in some districts of Telangana over the next three days.