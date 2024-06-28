Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua named Riyadh Season ambassador

Joshua will contribute to promoting a wide range of global boxing events during the season.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th June 2024 3:56 pm IST
Photo: @Turki_alalshikh/X

Riyadh: British two-time unified world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has been named the new ambassador of ‘Riyadh Season,’ an entertainment and tourist festival in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement was made recently by Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh.

Joshua will contribute to promoting a wide range of global boxing events during the season, in addition to attending a variety of events during Riyadh Season.

Al-Sheikh said, “We are delighted to announce the selection of Anthony Joshua, one of the most distinguished boxers in the world of boxing, as an ambassador for boxing for Riyadh season, to contribute to further expanding the reach of this sport.”

Joshua said, “I’ve seen first-hand both through competing and attending events in Saudi Arabia just how impactful Riyadh Season can be, so I am excited to start this cooperation.”

“When you think of Riyadh Season, you think of best-in-class events and I am looking forward now to playing my part in enhancing that reputation further,” he added.

Joshua, a renowned boxer, won the Olympic gold medal in 2012 and has since achieved numerous titles, including WBO, WBA, and IBF.

