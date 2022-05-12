Hefty fine, 15 years jail time for anyone enabling intruders to enter Saudi

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday announced the imposition of a fine of 1 million Saudi Riyals and 15-years jail on anyone who is caught enabling intruders to infiltrate into Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Public Prosecution through its official account on Twitter said that the violations of enabling intruders to infiltrate into the Kingdom are considered among the major crimes that require arrest.

Additionally, the means that were used in the crime will be seized, and the house that was prepared to shelter the intruder will be confiscated.

The Public Prosecution further said, that if the means used in the crime or the housing (the place of confiscation) belongs to someone else, the penalty will be a fine of up to SR1 million.