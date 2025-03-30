Heinous crimes dropped 85 pc in last eight years, claims UP government

Lucknow: Crime in UP has decreased by 85 percent, according to the state government. Law and order situation, including heinous crimes such as dacoity, robbery, riots, murder, kidnapping and rape has decreased in the last eight years, released a statement on Sunday, March 30.

According to police records, robbery incidents have dropped by 84.41 percent as compared to 2016, while loot cases dropped by 77.43 percent. A similar reduction has been observed in crimes like kidnapping, dowry-related murders and rape, the statement said.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s zero-tolerance policy and the proactive approach of law enforcement agencies, backed by modern surveillance techniques like CCTV monitoring, have been instrumental in apprehending criminals, it said.

The state government has also launched largescale operations against mafia, gangsters and land-grabbers, seizing illegal assets worth over Rs 142 billion.

Cases have been registered against 68 mafia leaders and their 1,500 associates, with 617 criminals arrested and the Gangster Act imposed on 752 offenders, the statement added.