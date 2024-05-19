Helicopter carrying Iran President Raisi ‘crashes’, frantic rescue ops undeway

A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi experienced a “hard landing” on Sunday, according to reports by Iranian state television, as cited by the Associated Press.

Iranian state-run news agencies provided limited details, and other local media outlets offered conflicting reports about the incident.

Reuters also reported that a helicopter transporting President Raisi had a rough landing, with rescue teams en route to the site.

AFP reported that a helicopter in President Raisi’s convoy was involved in “an accident,” though specifics remain unclear.

🚨🇮🇷 BREAKING: A helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered a premature “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.



First reports indicate that the Iranian president has survived. pic.twitter.com/A2SC2zTs7Z — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) May 19, 2024

Later, IRNA confirmed that President Raisi was on board the helicopter and that rescue teams had yet to determine the location of the accident due to poor weather conditions.

State-run media indicated that President Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province when the incident occurred near Jolfa, a city on the border with Azerbaijan, approximately 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Tehran.

Media outlet EHA News stated that the governor of East Azerbaijan, Ayatollah Al-Hashem, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were also on board the helicopter.

Rescue operations are reportedly underway, and further details are awaited from official sources.

Raisi, 63, is a hard-liner who formerly led the country’s judiciary. He is viewed as a protégé of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and some analysts suggest he could succeed the 85-year-old leader after his death or resignation.