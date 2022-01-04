Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

The cause of the crash was under investigation

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2022 12:21 pm IST
Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel
Policemen speak with Israelis as they hold parts of a military helicopter at the shore after it crashed off the coast of the Mediterranean near Haifa as local media said, Israel January 3, 2022. (Photo: Rami Shlush/Reuters)

Jerusalem: A helicopter crashed off Israel’s Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was underway.

Israeli media said the aircraft was a navy helicopter and that three people were on board. The reports said one crew member was rescued and taken to a hospital, while the fate of the other two members wasn’t immediately known.

MS Education Academy

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button