Helicopter from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashes near Pune; 4 injured

The captain sustained serious injuries while others on board are stable.

24th August 2024 5:28 pm IST
The site where the helicopter carrying four passengers crashed. No fatalities reported.

A private helicopter travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed at Paud village of Pune, Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, August 24. Four passengers, including the captain, sustained injuries.

The AW139 helicopter owned by Global Vectra company, crashed into the valley reportedly due to heavy rains. The injured captain of the chopper has been shifted to the hospital while the condition of three others on board are stable.

“The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained,” said an official.

