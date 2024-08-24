Helicopter from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashes near Pune; 4 injured

A private helicopter travelling from Mumbai to Hyderabad crashed at Paud village of Pune, Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon, August 24. Four passengers, including the captain, sustained injuries.

The AW139 helicopter owned by Global Vectra company, crashed into the valley reportedly due to heavy rains. The injured captain of the chopper has been shifted to the hospital while the condition of three others on board are stable.

A helicopter owned by Mumbai-based Global Hectra crashed near Paud in Pune district today. Despite heavy rainfall in the region, the exact cause of the crash is unknown. All four people on board, including the pilot, are safe. The helicopter, an AW 139 model, was flying from… pic.twitter.com/8x0i0cjDWW — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 24, 2024

“The captain of the helicopter is being taken to hospital, while the other three are stable. The helicopter belongs to Global Vectra company. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained,” said an official.