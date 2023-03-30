Helicopter service started in Ayodhya to visit Ramlala

Syed Husain Afsar

There is good news for the devotees coming to visit Ramlala in Ayodhya. Helicopter service has started from 29 March 2023. Through this, the devotees will be able to see not only the panoramic view of the temple but also the entire city of Ayodhya from the sky. This helicopter service has been started by the UP Tourism Department.

Devotees will be able to visit Ayodhya Dham by helicopter from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. A total of seven people can travel in a helicopter at a time. One time journey will be of 8 minutes and for this each devotee will have to pay Rs 3000. You have to apply in advance for ticket booking. Will be able to see Saryu river, Ramjanmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi and other temples of Ayodhya from the sky.

This service has been started for 15 days on the occasion of Ram Navami. A decision will be taken further after seeing the crowd of devotees. Akshay Nagar, an official of the State Tourism Development Corporation, who is watching this entire service, says that this is also a rehearsal before Ramlala sits in the grand temple in 2024. Heritage Aviation has provided its services at many places in the country including Vaishno Devi, Prayagraj and Kumbh. If the number of passengers increases, then the number of helicopters will be increased and this service will continue regularly. Passengers will get this service from 9 in the morning till 6 in the evening before sunset. This is the first and biggest beginning for Ayodhya.

State Tourism Development Corporation officer Akshay Nagar further said that for the first time a helicopter will be operated in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami. At one time 7 people will be able to travel on the helicopter and the fare for one person will be ₹ 3000. Ticket booking has already started. The plan to run the helicopter will depend on the wishes of the Ram devotees, as it will be run for 15 days now, but if there is a demand from the increasing number of devotees, it will continue. It will be run from 9 am to 5:30 pm. Earlier it was done in Kailash Mansarovar, it was done in Kumbh, it was done in Mata Vaishno Devi and now it will be done in Ayodhya.

Preparations for Ram Navami are going on in full swing in Ayodhya. Lord Ram is being praised everywhere. The construction work of the grand Ram temple is going on in full swing. The first floor is likely to be ready in December 2023. The temple of Lord Ram Lala is being built with the stones of Bansi Paharpur. Teak wood is being used for the doors to be installed in the Ram temple. This wood is being brought from Chandpur in Ballarpur, Maharashtra. This wood is considered to be of very high quality. Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told that a grand rally will be organized before sending the teak wood to Ayodhya. Tell that, 1855 cubic feet of teak wood will be sent to Ayodhya. An agreement of Rs 1 crore 32 lakh has been made for this wood..