Helicopter with 6 people onboard goes missing in Nepal

The helicopter was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district, where Mount Everest is located.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th July 2023 2:04 pm IST
5 feared dead as military chopper crashes in Arunachal
representative image

Kathmandu: A helicopter with six people onboard went missing on Tuesday in Nepal, officials said.

The helicopter was flying to Kathmandu from Solukhumbu district, where Mount Everest is located.

Raju Neupane, manager at Manang Air, said the people in the helicopter comprised the pilot and five passengers, all foreign nationals.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
22 US soldiers injured in Syria helicopter mishap

The helicopter went off the radar at 10.12 a.m. on Tuesday morning, according to civil aviation authorities.

The helicopter was originally heading to Lukla near the Mount Everest base camp but could not land due to bad weather.

Then the helicopter landed in Surke, Solukhumbu, following which it was headed to Kathmandu.

A team has been mobilised for a search and rescue operation, said Neupane.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th July 2023 2:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button