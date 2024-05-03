Hema Malini, Dharmendra tie knot for 2nd time?

Mumbai: On May 2, 44 years ago, veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini tied the knot, marking the beginning of their beautiful journey together. The couple celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday surrounded by their loved ones, including their daughter Esha Deol.

Here are some heartwarming moments from their special day:

Hema Malini took to social media to share these precious moments, giving fans a glimpse into their private celebration. Her red and white saree, paired with heavy jewelry, radiated elegance, while Dharmendra looked dashing in a peach-colored shirt. Their smiles reflected a lifetime of shared laughter, challenges, and unwavering support.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini exchanged garlands, symbolizing their enduring love and commitment. Speculations are now rife that they might have got married for the second time now to celebrate their relationship.

Photos from today at home pic.twitter.com/JWev1pemnV — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2024

In an Instagram post, Hema Malini expressed gratitude for their 44 years of togetherness.

More photos for you pic.twitter.com/20naRKL8gA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2024

In one delightful snapshot, Dharmendra planted a gentle kiss on Hema Malini’s cheek. Her blush and his tender expression spoke volumes about their enduring bond. It’s a rare glimpse of public affection from the couple, making it all the more special.

Their daughter, Esha Deol, also joined the celebration. She shared a throwback picture of her parents, expressing her love and admiration for them. Esha’s heartfelt message conveyed the depth of their family connection and the joy they bring to each other’s lives.

Dharmendra, who was previously married to Prakash Kaur, found a special place in Hema’s heart, and their love story continues to inspire generations. Hema got married to Dharmendra in 1980 after a lot of ups and downs.