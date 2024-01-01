Heralding New Year by travelling to Nagarjuna Sagar, Sangareddy for catching fish and eating desi chicken!

Hyderabad: As fun-loving Hyderabadis ushered into New Year, they left behind some funny and interesting banter with cops that left them bewildered.

Some while away time by sitting on the Chabutra in front of their houses, while others go places in search of good food or fish hunting—jhak marna.

Hyderabadi Nawabs, the hit movie reflects the unique Hyderabadi language, dialects, and way of life, which is unique in the country. Cops saw some the other day.

On one midnight drive before the New Year, cops in Old City of Hyderabad were bewildered at some of the Hyderabadis late night outings to Nagarjuna Sagar, Sangareddy and other places.

Santosh Nagar police Inspector (SHO) P Shiva Chandra and his team were stumped at Nawabi style by some in his area.

These and many such interesting encounters between patrolling cops and people are doing the rounds in social media. Some are quite hilarious.

The conversation in Hyderabadi Urdu went something like this…

Fishing business

Inspector to auto driver: “Roko (stop), KaaNh se aare? (From where are you coming)?”

Auto Driver: “Talab katte se aare (Talab Katta, also known as Tank Bund)?”

Inspector: “Talab Katte se kya lekar aare (What are you carrying from Talab Katta)?”

Auto Driver: “Kuch naiN saab. Fish hunting ka saaman (Nothing sir, fish hunting equipment).

Inspector (with bewildered look): “Fish hunting? Kidhar (Where)?

Auto driver: “Nagarjuna Sagar.”

Inspector: “Abhi auto pe Nagarjuna Sagar jaathe? Fish hunting ke liye (You are now going to Nagarjuna Sagar for fish hunting now?)?”

Auto driver: “Hau saab. Wo sirf 120 kilometer hai (Yes, sir. It is only 120 km).

Inspector: “Fish hunting ke liya kya kya items hai. Batao” (What are the items in fish hunting? Show me).

The auto driver shows the items placed on the back seat.

Inspector: “Tum fish pakadney wale naiN dikh rey (You don’t look like fish catchers).

Auto driver: “Sir I am an educated man…but it’s my hobby.”

He shows some documents and an ID card.

Inspector: “Time pass ke liye jare… ya fish ke liye? (Going there for time pass or for catching fish?). How many are you…who are you?”

Auto driver: “We are not professionals (fish catchers) but it’s one of our hobbies. He is my brother and other friends.

Inspector asks the constable to check inside the auto-rickshaw. He found some food stuff.

Inspector: “Kab aate kal (When do you return tomorrow?).

Auto driver, “Kal shaam tak… (by tomorrow evening).

Inspector: “Ok jaoo (okay you can go).”

Another car tried to whizz past the inspector when he signaled to stop and asked the driver, occupants to come out of the car.

In search of Desi Murgi

Inspector: “Kahaan jaare (where are you going)?”

Car occupant: “Sangareddy.”

Inspector: “Dikki kholo (open the trunk)…Sangareddy meiN kya karney jaarey? (What do you do in Sangareddy?)”

Car occupant: Khana khaane jare saab (Going to have food there).”

Inspector: Khana khasney ku Sangareddy jaarey…Kya milta udhar. Achi cheez milti (You are going for food to Sangareddy? What do you get there? Something special).

Occupant: “Desi murgi (country chicken).”

Inspector: Desi murgi? Yaan naiN milti? Kaam pura chhodke khana ney ke liya Sangareddy jaarey (Don’t you get country chicken here? Wasting precious time and going to Sangareddy?).”

Car occupant: Going after office time Saab.

Bewildered Inspector: “Abhi machi wala gaya Nagarjuna Sagar ku…ab tum desi murgi ke liye Sangareddy jathey. Chalo accha hai (Just now some guys have left for Nagarjuna Sagar for fish and now you are going to Sangareddy for desi murgi).

Besides these incidents, the cops had a tough time in dealing with drunken driving cases, where many two-wheeler riders picked up arguments with cops and created scenes at some places in Hyderabad.