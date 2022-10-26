Here is the itinerary for Telangana’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: As Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes on Thursday, hundreds of independent people’s organizations, thousands of social activists and citizens plan to participate.

These organizations will walk with Rahul Gandhi and also hold interactions to limelight various issues currently faced by the state.

According to a press release, the organisations express solidarity with the core objectives of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which are to unite the country against hatred and divisive politics, to safeguard the Constitution, democratic rights and secularism, and to combat economic deprivation of common people and the working class.

On October 27, Rahul Gandhi will walk from Makthal to Marikal. In the morning padayatra, scheduled from 7am to 8am, the Congress leader will interact with:

Beedi Workers Union members from Narayanpet. Members of the Civil Society working group. Members of the Telangana federation of trade unions and workers from the unorganised sector. Members of Kula Nirmulana Samiti about the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) atrocities, as well as Dalit issues.

After a half an hour break in the afternoon, Rahul Gandhi will then hold group discussions with Rythu Swarajya Vedika and Mahila Raitula Hakkula Vedika organizations to discuss various agricultural and farming issues.

Rahul Gandhi will also meet and interact with farmers, families of farmer suicide victims, women farmers, and agricultural activists.

During the evening padayatra, which is from 5 to 5:30 pm, Rahul Gandhi will walk and interact with 100 school sweepers of the School Sweeper Union from Makthal.

For more details, contact: K Sajaya (94406 17828) and Vissa Kiran (9701705743)