Here is trailer release date of India’s costliest film Ramayana

Mumbai: The makers of Ramayana have officially announced that the much-awaited trailer of the film will be released on July 24. Sharing the update on social media, the team described the film as one of India’s greatest epics presented on a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema.

The post read, “For thousands of years the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey – one of Bharat’s greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema.”

Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Ahead of the trailer launch, Ramayana will make its international debut at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 23. Producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, along with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, will attend a special panel where the film’s first official look will be unveiled.

More about the film and budget

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. Reportedly made on a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part franchise is the most expensive in Indian cinema history.

The first part is scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release during Diwali 2026, while the second installment will arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.