Here is where you can try India’s biggest naan in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis, get ready to feast your eyes before you feast your stomach. Siasat.com brings you this delicious story of the largest naan in India, a staggering 27-inch bread which has arrived in the city, and it’s nothing short of a foodie’s dream. Imagine a naan so huge it demands its own table space, so soft and golden it glistens under a brush of butter, and so big it instantly becomes the centre of attention the moment it’s served.

This isn’t just a dish, it’s an experience. In a city known for its biryanis and breads, this giant naan adds a brand-new claim to fame. And it comes from none other than Kake Di Hatti, the iconic Delhi eatery with an 80-year-old legacy that has now found a home in Jubilee Hills.

A naan with a story

Kake Di Hatti began in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, in 1942 as a humble hatti (shop). Generations of the Singh family grew it into a culinary landmark known for hearty food and oversized breads. Today, under Gurdeep Singh, it has expanded to over 100 outlets across India, from dhabas to fine-dining spaces.

Proudly crowned the “King of Naan”, the brand is famous for serving the biggest and most flavourful naans in the country. With over 100 varieties, each bread is handcrafted using time-tested techniques and a secret blend of spices.

The star attraction

The Hyderabad outlet’s showstopper is, of course, the giant 27-inch naan. Fresh from the tandoor, it arrives steaming, brushed with butter, and sometimes stuffed with indulgent fillings like cheese, paneer, or hara masala. Large enough to feed four to five people, it’s equal parts delicious and dramatic.

Priced between Rs.450 and Rs.650 depending on the filling, the naan is surprisingly pocket-friendly when shared. No wonder most diners can’t resist pulling out their cameras before pulling it apart.

More than just size

Beyond the bread, Kake Di Hatti’s dal makhani, spicy chole, and paneer gravies are served in traditional earthen pots removed hot from tandoor, giving an authentic North Indian touch. Rich, flavour-packed, and comforting, they pair perfectly with the mammoth naan, turning dinner into a celebratory spread.

Why Hyderabad loves it

The city has always cherished its breads from Old City naan bhattis to Irani cafe rotis. Adding a 27-inch naan to this culture feels like the perfect fit. Hyderabadis love food that’s bold, hearty, and memorable, and this giant naan ticks all those boxes.

Where to try

Location: Kake Di Hatti, Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills

Time: 12 pm – 11 pm daily

Pure Vegetarian

With its proud history since 1942 and a naan so big it’s practically a feast by itself, Kake Di Hatti has brought India’s largest naan to Hyderabad. Big, buttery, and bold it’s more than a meal, it’s a memory waiting to be shared.