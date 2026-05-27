Here is why Shah Rukh Khan refused to work in Don 3

Mumbai: All eyes are currently on Don 3 as the highly anticipated film continues to face one controversy after another. From casting rumours to actor exits, the future of the iconic franchise remains uncertain, keeping fans eagerly waiting for an official update.

The latest buzz around the film revolves around Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the project. According to reports, Excel Entertainment is said to have sought nearly Rs 40–45 crore in damages over pre-production losses following his abrupt departure. Soon after, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reportedly issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor for not resolving the dispute.

Before Ranveer’s reported exit, fans were already hoping for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to return as the iconic Don. The superstar had previously headlined Farhan Akhtar’s Don and Don 2, making the franchise hugely popular among audiences. However, reports in 2022 claimed that SRK was not fully convinced with the script.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (X)

A source had then told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s not like Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like the script. It’s just that Shah Rukh was not fully convinced. He knows Don is an iconic role and wants to return only when he is completely confident.”

Later in 2023, another report claimed that King Khan was focusing on large-scale commercial entertainers after the success of Pathaan and was not keen on revisiting the Don franchise at that moment. An insider reportedly said, “He felt he had given whatever he had to give to Don in his two films.”

Interestingly, fresh rumours surfaced earlier this year suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan may reconsider returning to Don 3 after Ranveer’s exit. Reports claimed the actor was willing to reprise the role on one condition if Atlee joins the franchise creatively. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these reports so far.

For now, the makers have maintained silence, and fans continue to wonder who will ultimately step into the shoes of the iconic Don. Only time will tell whether Shah Rukh Khan returns or if the franchise takes an entirely new direction.